McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 5.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.87. 156,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $193.59 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.