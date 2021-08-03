McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2022 guidance at 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $18.85-$19.45 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCK opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.46. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $206.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

