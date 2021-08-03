mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MECVF stock remained flat at $$9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
About mdf commerce
