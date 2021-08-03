Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MED stock opened at $279.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

