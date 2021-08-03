MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.16

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 1261243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
