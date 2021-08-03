MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.16

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 1261243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

