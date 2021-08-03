MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 34.4% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $822,988.94 and $377.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042498 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

