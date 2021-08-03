Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.55. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 16,980 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of telecom solutions. It offers telecom expense management, call accounting, TEM billing audit, and contact center software. The company was founded on December 27, 1995 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

