Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.72.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

