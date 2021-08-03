Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,136. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

