Meridian Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.59. 1,508,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,614,918. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

