Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.78 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

