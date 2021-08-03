Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 272,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

