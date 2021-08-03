Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 321.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $289.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.61. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,238. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

