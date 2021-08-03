Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$20,995.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total value of C$20,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,748.96.

TSE MX traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.28. 185,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.09. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.60 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.19.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

