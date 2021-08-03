Michael Charles Nasser Sells 4,900 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JCTCF stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

