Michael Charles Nasser Sells 4,900 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JCTCF stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.83%.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.