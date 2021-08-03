Michael John Sullivan Purchases 1,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $16,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael John Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Michael John Sullivan bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

