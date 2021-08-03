Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MCHP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. 2,223,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,448. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

