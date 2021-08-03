Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

MCHP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

