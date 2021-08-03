Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.7% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,290,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $349,573,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,520,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

