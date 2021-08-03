Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 87,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.