Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,440 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $191.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,313. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

