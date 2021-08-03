Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 952,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

