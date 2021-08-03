Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

PTOCU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.