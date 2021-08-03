Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE R opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.