Millennium Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

DRH stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

