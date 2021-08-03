Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,755 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.