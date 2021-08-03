Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 823.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NCR worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

