Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

