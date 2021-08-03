Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.77 on Top Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $331.87 million and $20.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00004575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 187,185,167 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

