Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Minerva in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Minerva alerts:

Shares of Minerva stock remained flat at $$6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.