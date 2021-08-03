Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,512,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.69. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

