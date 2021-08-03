Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. 114,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

