Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $177,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,867. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $267.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

