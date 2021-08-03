Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.46. 127,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01. The stock has a market cap of $460.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

