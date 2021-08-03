Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.72 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $370.34 or 0.00965956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.72 million and $183,733.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00101077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.88 or 1.00382510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00848941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,854 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.