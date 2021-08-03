Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

NYSE:MG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 229,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,255. The stock has a market cap of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

