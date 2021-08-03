Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of MITK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

