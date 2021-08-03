MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

