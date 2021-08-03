Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,231,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

