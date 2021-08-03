MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 3.4% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $88.54 million and approximately $867,185.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.78 or 0.06509107 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

