Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Issues Earnings Results

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

NYSE MNR remained flat at $$18.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

