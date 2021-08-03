Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $472.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets as reflected in the second quarter results. Pandemic-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic Power is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.11.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $454.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $457.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,663,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.