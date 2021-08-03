Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNST stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

