Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 1,368,900 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,368,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,050,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.