Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 1,368,900 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,368,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

