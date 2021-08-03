Morgan Stanley Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $25.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.84.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

