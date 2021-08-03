Morgan Stanley Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $202.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.