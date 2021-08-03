Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 392,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of AudioCodes worth $44,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

