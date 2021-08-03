Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYD opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

