Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.09. The firm has a market cap of C$691.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.10.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

