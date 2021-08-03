Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 25,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

